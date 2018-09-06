Breaking News
We’ll take Delta to greater height —Ogwashi-Uku group

A newly formed socio-cultural group, Ogwashi-Uku De Great, which comprises of indigenes of Ogwashi-Uku community in Delta State, has promised to take their community and the state to a greater height.

President of the association, Jude Utulu, stated this during the first year anniversary of the association, held in Lagos.

Speaking on what led to the formation of the group despite several socio-cultural groups in  Ogwashi-Uku, Utulu said: “Our association is a great one among numerous groups in Ogwashi-Uku community. We came together to bring more unity, progress and development to our community, especially in the area of education.”


