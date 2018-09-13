We’ll support only presidential candidate from Middle Belt —Forum

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—THE Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has stated that people of the region will vote only presidential candidates from the zone in 2019 elections.

The forum sued for a shift of power to the region in 2019 in the interest of fair play, justice, equity and the collective unity of the people of the country.

Speaking to journalists in Makurdi, National Youth Leader of the Forum, Mr. Nasiru Jagaba, lamented that the region had over the years been neglected and disregarded whenever it came to the picking the leader of the country.

Jagaba said: “The Middle Belt region holds the key to a peaceful and united Nigeria. But over the years, we have suffered neglect, wanton killings, destruction and occupation of our land.

“We are, therefore, demanding a power shift to the Middle Belt in 2019. Our demand is based on our conviction that it is our turn to produce the next President of this country.

“We have qualified sons and daughters that have been tested and trusted and given the opportunity, Nigeria will be far better than what it is today.”