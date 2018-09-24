We‘ll support Ochei for Governor – Warri Federal Constituency APC

Rt Hon Victor Ochei’s governorship aspiration got a further boost as opinion leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Warri Federal Constituency assured him of their unalloyed support in his bid to emerge as the party’s gubernatorial standard bearer at the 2019 election.

The endorsement was contained in speeches delivered by the constituents during an interactive session with the governorship hopeful in Warri.

A party stalwart from Warri South, Mrs Elizabeth Ojobu said that her support for Ochei’s ambition stems from the fact that “no contestant for the office of governor has come to us as Rt Hon Ochei has done. He is a lion, goal-getter, progressive and a man of style and quality.

Similarly, Comrade Alex Eyengho says” for us in Warri South West, we are ready to ensure you emerge as governorship candidate.