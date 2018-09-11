We’ll ensure growth in the economy, despite challenges — Mandilas Group

Chief Executive Officer of Mandilas Group, Ms. Ola Dabayo-Doherty, has expressed readiness to support growth of the country’s economy as well as ensuring a sustainable quality service to Nigerians despite current challenges in the economy.

In her welcome address at the send forth of the former Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO, Mr. David Edwards, in Lagos, she said: “We believe our strong commitment to customers’ service has enabled us to withstand the ever-changing phases of the country’s economy. Indeed we had our challenges through the years like all others, but the group stands strong even after 70 years of partnering with Nigeria and Nigerians.

Commending Edwards, she stated: “You deserve to be celebrated after 13 years of service in the group. I assure you that the foundation you laid will be sustained and advanced. We are committed to taking the company to zenith successfully. It is a new dawn and we are ready for scaling greater heights together.”

Responding, Edwards said: “I have been in Nigeria for over 13 years and lots of changes have happened in the IT systems in Nigeria. Mandilas has been extremely lucky over the years and we had customers who looked at us with empathy and respect making my job so much easier. My family and I will miss the working environment here in Nigeria and I wish the new GCEO all the best and hope the company keeps soaring high.”