We’ll continue to touch lives in Nigeria – Airtel

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s telecommunications company, Airtel Nigeria, has reinstated that it will continue to touch lives of indigent Nigerians across the federation through its program.

Speaking during the wrap-up ceremony of Airtel Touching Lives season four in Lagos, the company’s Director, Corporate Communications, Emeka Opara, said: “We believe that the government cannot meet the entire need of the whole Nigerians at large, which inspires us to initiate this program.

“The mechanism for ‘Touching Lives’ is to consult the public and ask them to nominate issues they feel needs to be solved.”

He stated that, the program is at its fourth year, adding, “We are wrapping this season up today. Season five will be bigger and better than the other seasons we have had in the past.”

He also said: “Airtel is a business set up to man profit, and we value our customers, to that end, we see it as a duty to help those around us to ensure they enjoy the essence of good life. We are more concern about the impact and the reach we have gotten from the program.

“In the past four years, we have done a bit to tackle some of the problem across the nation, ranging from health, education, shelter, even building bridges and access roads for some communities in the country.

“We take our time to analyse the nominees, sometimes we get as much as 100,000 or even more than that entry, after then, we go on to broadcast as a means of telling the story. Each season comprises of 12 episode, the wrap up makes it 13 where we revisit everything.

“The essence of this program is to influence other Nigerian to do same. Some persons, even companies have enough funds that they do not know what to use it for.”

On the challenges, Opara lamented that, it is very rough sometimes when assisting people, most times; we get into trouble doing this.

Citing the Oremeji School incident, he stated that, “When we built the facility in Ajegunle, a day to the commissioning, we discovered that some hoodlums had stolen the entire fan and some other items, even to the extent of attacking the security guard on duty.”