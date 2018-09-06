Wearing leg chains has no business with you making heaven or not- Actress, Maryam Charles

While many women consider the wearing of leg chains as just another fashion statement, Some believe there are less-than-ideal symbolic associations to the accessory.

Also, many criticize women who wear leg chains insinuating that these women are loose.

Actress Maryam Charles took to her twitter handle to lament about the trending criticism against women while also declaring that wearing a piece of jewelry doesn’t signify that you are easy to get or loose.

She added that what you wear doesn’t define you as a woman. Double piercings, waist chain or leg chain/anklet is not what will determine who will go to heaven.

“I saw a post on Twitter where one lady attempted to criticize women who wear leg chains. She even goes ahead to insult their husbands saying they are foolish for allowing their wives put it on. In summary, she insinuated that these women are loose.

I laughed to the depths of my belly at such a naive post because since when did a piece of jewelry determine who is loose? The only thing this lady did not do was call these women prostitutes.

Who is a loose woman? Is the question that has been on my mind. When will people learn to mind their business? Wearing a piece of jewelry doesn’t signify that you are easy to get because I know and have heard of women who don’t even use make up doing the most evil things.

What you wear doesn’t define you as a woman. Double piercings, waist chain or leg chain/anklet is not what will determine who will go to heaven”.