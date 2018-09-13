Weah wants Liberia to emulate Nigeria football progress

Liberia President and former FIFA world footballer of the year, George Oppong Weah said Nigeria has made tremendous progress in football and he wants his country to copy.

The Liberian President, a former World Footballer of the Year and African Footballer of the Year, said that Nigerian football had always inspired him.

President Weah played for the Lone Stars for 79 minutes in their 2-1 loss to the Super Eagles in their international friendly match Tuesday night in Monrovia. Liberia arranged the friendly to retire their number 14 shirt, worn by Weah at his playing peak.

“As a young, upcoming footballer, I was always fascinated by Nigeria’s football stars. I looked up to the likes of Stephen Keshi, Rashidi Yekini, Friday Ekpo and others.

“ Liberians look up to Nigeria’s pedigree in football and will work hard to get there,” said Weah

He added that current Africa footballers can get to the top just like he did.

“I believed that the African footballer can also get to the very top. I believe that in Africa, somewhere, there is another Ballon D’Or winner.

“We have to find him, expose him to the world and give him the opportunity to actualise his dream,”