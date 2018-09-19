We represent Nigeria’s greatness, Air Peace tells Nigerians in Ghana

NIGERIA’s leading airline, Air Peace on Saturday assured Nigerians resident in Ghana that its strides in the aviation industry in West Africa are to project the image of the country positively across the world.



The airline made the declaration at the Nigerian Charity Bazaar hosted by the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana in collaboration with the Nigerian Women Association in Ghana, among other pro-Nigerian groups.

The bazaar was held at the Nigeria House, Accra to rally Nigerians from all walks of life and friends of Nigeria to celebrate the nation’s unity in diversity and commitment to charity.

Speaking at the event graced by Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Michael Olufemi Abikoye, the ambassadors of Pakistan, India, China to Ghana, members of the diplomatic corps as well as leaders of the Nigerian community in Ghana, Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah said the airline was changing the negative narrative about Nigeria through its exceptional flight services.

Iwarah, who addressed the diplomats and other dignitaries during a visit to Air Peace stands at the bazaar, said the airline had deepened its commitment to creation of seamless connections in Nigeria, Africa and the world with the signing of an agreement with Boeing for the delivery of 10 brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Air Peace, he said, was the first and only airline on the West Coast of Africa to order the state-of-the-art aircraft from Boeing. He assured that the carrier, which had so far taken delivery of two of the four Boeing 777 aircraft it recently acquired for its long-haul services to Houston, London, Dubai, Sharjah, Mumbai, Guangzhou-China and South Africa, would continue to strive to make Nigerians proud with its flight operations.