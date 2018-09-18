We need a new modern president – Aribisala

Pastor Femi Aribisala, has said that Nigerians need a new president just as he said that the National Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘shakara is a waste of time if he reject Ambode candidature to be re-elected Governor of Lagos State he will not be able to hold on to Lagos in the 2019 election.

Aribisala on his Twitter page said: ‘Kingsley Moghalu is challenging Buhari to a presidential debate. What is the point of a president in 21st century Nigeria that cannot even debate his policies?

Nigerians, we need a new modern president, not an antediluvian one.’

He also said that: ‘All Tinubu’s shakara is a waste of time. Let him reject Ambode candidature to be re-elected Governor of Lagos State and see if APC will be able to hold on to Lagos in the 2019 election.’

He further said Buhari’s government is contemptuous of the rule of law. Imagine the EFCC chairman writing to the Comptroller-General of Customs to arrest a sitting Nigerian governor, Governor Fayose, if he tries to travel abroad. What impudence! A sitting governor has immunity from arrest.

Kingsley Moghalu is challenging Buhari to a presidential debate. What is the point of a president in 21st century Nigeria that cannot even debate his policies? Nigerians, we need a new modern president, not an antediluvian one. — Femi Aribisala (@femiaribisala) September 18, 2018

Recalled that FORMER Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Kingsley Moghalu had challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to a public debate

Buhari’s government is contemptuous of the rule of law. Imagine the EFCC chairman writing to the Comptroller-General of Customs to arrest a sitting Nigerian governor, Governor Fayose, if he tries to travel abroad. What impudence! A sitting governor has immunity from arrest. — Femi Aribisala (@femiaribisala) September 18, 2018

All Tinubu’s shakara is a waste of time. Let him reject Ambode candidature to be re-elected Governor of Lagos State and see if APC will be able to hold on to Lagos in the 2019 election. — Femi Aribisala (@femiaribisala) September 18, 2018

Buhari’s government is contemptuous of the rule of law. Imagine the EFCC chairman writing to the Comptroller-General of Customs to arrest a sitting Nigerian governor, Governor Fayose, if he tries to travel abroad. What impudence! A sitting governor has immunity from arrest. — Femi Aribisala (@femiaribisala) September 18, 2018