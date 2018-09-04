Reorganisation fallout: We’ll remain focused -DSS

…Don’t push us into collision path with govt-agency pleads

By Soni Daniel

Abuja – Apparently jostled by reports exposing the faceoff between it and the Presidency over the movement of key officials of the agency and the reversal of same by a presidential aide, the Department of State Services on Tuesday said the agency would continue to remain focussed in the discharge of its core functions to the nation.

It however pleaded with the media and other stakeholders not to push it into collision course with the government, which it is supposed to work with in the discharge of its duties.

In a statement released to journalists by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the agency however carefully avoided confirming or denying the reported interference of the Presidency in the staff reorganisation exercise, which was cancelled on Monday through telephone calls to those affected.

The DSS said that it was conscious of its strategic role in the security network in Nigeria and would therefore not compromise the performance of that crucial function by continuing to carry out legitimate orders to support democratic institutions in line with global best practices.

Afunanya said, “The Service is undaunted and will pursue noble goals only meant to uphold integrity in security and intelligence governance. This is a global trend for accountability. Its personnel across the commands and formations have been enjoined to be calm, loyal and united in the discharge of their duties as the Service has remained of the few Institutions in the country that has exhibited unquestionable oneness and commonality of purpose in advancing the interest of the Nation.

“The Service, as an institution of government will continue to carry out legitimate orders; support democratic institutions; respect the rule of law and protect the citizens in line with global practices and Standard Operations Procedures in intelligence gathering and law enforcement. Dark forces should not bring the Service into a collision with the Government it is meant to diligently serve.

“Over the years, the Service has been known to be both a strategic stabilizer and a unifying factor in the Nigerian project. It therefore deserves and desires to be focused and supported by all stakeholders to play the expected role in a democracy.

“Only a professionally driven DSS can support and consolidate Nigeria’s democracy. Though Intelligence Services world over operate covertly, it is also held accountable in a democratic practice.

“To accomplish this, they design strategic alliances with partners and stakeholders. The media is one of such partners. Held in utmost respect, the media is called upon to report issues of national security with caution to avoid a breach of peace.

“No deliberate effort should be made by self serving interests to bring the Service to ridicule. No country or its media can afford to undermine their own security forces because of the dire consequences that portends,” the statement said.