We ‘ll not condone any act of illegality- Ekiti Tribunal

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-The Ekiti State Election Petition Tribunal, has declared that it would not condone any illegal act, which could put its proceedings into jeopardy and ultimately affect the stipulated period of its sittings as embedded in the constitution as amended.

The Chairman of the three member panel, Justice Suleiman Belgore stated this, while making his inaugural speech to herald the commencement of the pre hearing of the petition..

Justice Belgore noted that counsel to parties involved in the matter should be diligent and assist the tribunal through necessary evidences to facilitate the early completion of the matter.

He also cautioned journalists to be objective in the reportage of the court proceedings stressing that any attempt to subvert the truth would attract heavy judicial penalties…

In their remarks counsels to parties promised their cooperation going by the sensitive nature of the petition.

The premises of Ekiti State High Court, the venue of the Tribunal sitting, was cordoned off by stern looking Mobile Policemen who stood guard at the entrance of the gate, screening whoever want to enter the Court premises.

However, some meters away from the Court’s premises a mild drama was witnessed as officials of the Nigeria Prisons’ had to fire gunshots to make way for their blackmaria vehicle conveying accused persons from the court.

This was due to the presence of a crowd of loyalists who were prevented from gaining entry into the court premises

Details later…