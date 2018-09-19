We have moved 10m Nigerians out of poverty — FG

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The federal government has claimed that it has moved 10,073 million Nigerians from poverty to prosperity.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, made the claim yesterday while speaking on arrangements for the 24th Nigerian Economic Summit held at the conference room of the ministry in Abuja.

He said the achievement is one of the key priorities of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, by investing in the people.

According to him, the government had provided 8.96million school children under the home grown School Feeding Programme; over 297,000 poor and vulnerable Nigerians supported with cash transfer of N5,000; successfully disbursed more than 308,000 loans of N50,000 under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) and 200,000 young unemployed graduates empowered through the N-Power scheme , while over 308,000 had been selected for consideration for the second batch.”

The chairman and CEO of NESG, Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola, in his opening remarks, explained that the summit scheduled to hold from October 22-23, 2018 in Abuja with the theme “Poverty to Prosperity: Making Governance & Institutions Work”, would focus on using governance to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

He assured that the summit would continue to be rallying point for both public and private sectors to various economic challenges plaguing the country.