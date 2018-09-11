We don’t manipulate admissions in FUNAAB – Vice Chancellor

The Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) on Tuesday dissociated itself from any form of admission manipulation.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Felix Salako, made the disclosure when he visited the state secretariat of the Ogun council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abeokuta.

The vice chancellor, who insisted that admissions were offered on merit, said most of the students still find it difficult choosing courses of study.

According to him, many students, not considering the specialisation of the institution, still apply for electrical and mechanical engineering as well as computer science instead of agriculture-related courses.

“The institution is a specialised university, thus we have enough and more admission spaces for agriculture-related courses than these other ones.

“And again, it is not every qualified student that gets admission because there is a limit to the number of students we can admit.

“Scoring 200 is a pass mark, but we will give priority to someone who scored 220 or 250 over a student with 200.

“The truth is that many students will want to come to either the federal or state universities because they know their parents cannot afford the cost of private institutions,” he said.

On the cancellation of management courses in the institution, the vice-chancellor stated that the Federal Government was looking into the matter as it concerned the institution and other specialised institutions.

According to him, there is an ongoing process to prevail on the Federal Government to rescind its decision.

He noted that the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, had written to President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue.

Salako stressed that the availability of management courses had assisted admission seekers within the institution’s catchment area to gain admission.

Earlier, the State Chairman of NUJ, Mr Wole Sokunbi, had promised the union’s continued support and partnership with the institution.

NAN