We did not endorse Oshinowo for senate – Lagos East Reps

In what seems to be a U turn from the position that has been making the rounds on the blogosphere in the past few days- that all the members of the House of Representatives in the Lagos East Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed Hon.

Bayo Oshinowo, popularly known as Peperito as the preferred candidate for the Lagos East Senatorial District Seat, some Rep members have however disagreed.

One of the prominent House of Reps members who pleaded for anonymity due to what he described as fear for his political career and personal safety, claimed they were contacted to meet with Hon. Oshinowo who is also one of the leaders of the mandate political group in the Eastern District, but that, however, no agenda was slated for the meeting.

He stated further that they saw no reason to stay away from the meeting as the political season was around and it was only important to be as close to the leaders as possible, so they all agreed to meet with Oshinowo.

He claimed that Oshinowo wasted no time before breaking the news of his aspirations to unseat the current occupant of the position in the upcoming Party Primaries and commanded them that they had no choice but to work for his emergence or forfeit their political positions and aspirations.

“Immediately he told us that he was going to contest against Ashafa, that Asiwaju had directed that everybody should work for him. One of us said that he was with Asiwaju recently but that the leader did not mention anything to that effect at their meeting, despite discussing issues relating to the politics in the east. However, Pepper said that this was the directive and as members of the mandate group we had no choice but to align with him.”

Stating further, our source stated that upon conducting his own findings, Asiwaju had stated categorically that he was creating a level playing field and not backing anyone in the contest.

It was also reported that while one or two of Peppers close allies in the reps immediately agreed to support him, majority of those present either asked for some time to revert to Pepper of stayed silent throughout the meeting.

It would be recalled that Oshinowo and Governor. Aregbesola both members of the mandate group were reported to be behind the orchestrated plans to remove of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode from office by ensuring that he does not obtain the ticket for the next term.