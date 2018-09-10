We are under Gbetiokun Oil Field, Abigborodo Community tells NPDC

Abigborodo community in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday said that it is part of an area known as Oroke Land which is currently hosting Gbetiokun Oil Exploration filed.

Legal Adviser to the community Mr. Shedrack Demaki in a statement said Alegbetiokun was part of the land under Oroke which was granted to Abigborodo community in a judgement from the supreme court of Nigeria.

His words: “We call on the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company,NPDC, to do the needful by recognising Abigborodo community as a host community under the Gbetiokun Oil Exploration field in line with the Local Content Act.’’