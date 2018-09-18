We are seeing more patients with hypertension in Lagos, doctors lament

By Gabriel Olawale

Medical doctors in Lagos have raised the alarm over rising cases of High Blood Pressure and other hypertensive disorders among patients presenting at many clinics in the state in recent times.

The doctors, under the auspices of the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, AGPMPN, Lagos State Chapter, who disclosed this to pressmen said several of the cases are as a result of stress caused by the effects of the series of incessant road traffic jams across the state.

President of the Association, Dr. Tunji Akintade who spoke ahead of their 2018 AGM/Scientific conference slated for today in Lagos, said that stress as a result of traffic caused by road construction and the menace of tankers and flatbed container trucks has increased, “the consequence of this is the sudden increase in number of hypertensive cases witnessed in our hospitals.”

Akintade regretted that the human resources that should be utilised to cater for people’s health are migrating for greener pasture, “this has caused a lot of setback on the health of the average Lagosian. We hereby call for a flexible public private partnership through the health insurance scheme whose premium is priced separately from those prices for public facilities. Akintade also expressed concern over the rate at which eatery outlet are springing up in Lagos State without adequate screening of handlers by competent medical practitioners, “Before any eatery employed food handlers, their suppose to be medical report. That is the standard but compliance is very low. If we failed to comply with that, it will cause a lot of health burden in the state.

“Our water pipe runs in our drain with tendency for leakage. The outbreak of cholera this year in Lagos is totally unacceptable. The environmental pollution as a result of the waste disposed system is absurd.

“We are calling on State government to prioritize the safety of citizen which is primary responsibility of the government. This security is not only physical but other hazards such as biological or chemical.