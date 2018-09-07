We are ready to support more Nigerian farmers – Netherlands

The Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr Michel Deelen, on Friday expressed his home government’s readiness to support more Nigerian farmers to boost the nation’s food production.Deelen gave the promise at a networking event for journalists in Lagos on a post Dutch Roots Conference recently organised by the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists(IFAD).

The deputy ambassador and Head of the Netherlands Representation in Lagos also restated the Netherlands government’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in increasing milk production and other dairy products.

“We are really ready to support more small and medium Nigerian farmers in increasing their food production especially those in dairy farming.

“We are willing to increase their productivity. We are going to be doing a study on how best to assist these Nigerian farmers.

“We are also looking at the possibility of introducing the seeds improvement project to enhance the use of improved seeds by Nigerian farmers,’’ he said.

Deelen said his office had also decided to invite different agricultural experts from the Netherlands to train farmers in different parts of Nigeria to scale up food production.

The deputy ambassador added that his home government has had discussions with President Muhammadu Buhari on how to increase milk production in Nigeria.

According to Deelen, plans are underway to encourage more young Nigerians in farming as well as increase exchanges between Nigerian farmers and their dutch counterparts.“We need to establish a better situation whereby Nigerian farmers are better informed on how best to have impact in boosting food production in Nigeria.’