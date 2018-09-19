Breaking News
We are looking for a lasting solution to these perennial flooding – Osinbajo

Professor Yemi Osinbajo in this video clip said : “One of the things the President wants us to do is to find a lasting solution to these perennial flooding in Benue State and this is why we are engaging and having this meeting with the Governor. We are trying to devise a strategy to look at all of the issues”.


