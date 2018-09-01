Breaking News
We are Ijaw, says Erekongha community in Delta

By Nwafor Polycarp

By Zainab Haruna

The Erekongha Community in Warri North local government area of Delta  State says  it is an autonomous Ijaw community contrary to a recent newspaper publication by the   people of Abigborodo  Community.

According to a statement by the Community Chairman,  Chief John Osifoh, the   claim over their community is a thing of worry. He advised the  Abigborodos to stop such claim, saying: “The said community is  our ancestral place of origin, which they are aware of.

“In the said publication, they seem to be inviting another inter-ethnic crisis, which we do not want to happen, because we are law, abiding citizens.

“We also wish to state, categorically, that our community  is the one hosting the Gbekiotun oil exploration field and not Oroke Community as was claimed.

They also appealed   to the Federal Government/NPDC joint venture to continue treating Erekongha Community as  their host community.


