We are experiencing the worst time in the country – Obasanjo’s aide

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA – A close ally of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr Femi Majekodunmi has raised the alarm that if nothing is done to curb the continuous suffering of the people in the country,the people might revolt .



Majekodunmi who is also an Egba High Chief stated this in Abeokuta, the state capital while declaring his intention to run for Ogun State Central Senatorial District.

Majekodunmi who is contesting under the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the country is now experiencing its worst time as a country.

He said, ” We are experiencing the worst time in the country as we speak and if nothing is done to cub this continuous suffering of the people fast,the people might revolt.

“Maybe if we make legislating a part time job things will be good because it has become so bad to the extent that no matter the kind of government, one will still encounter challenges with the lawmakers”.

The Senatorial aspirant lamented that virtually all the sectors of the country are corrupted, hence, need for urgent restructuring.

He added that until there are changes in the way authorities do things, the nation would not experience development and progress.

He revealed that corruption and selfishness have been existing in the senate for a long time, urging that there must be a total restructuring and reorientation of the red Chamber.

“The anomalies in the National Assembly is a general knowledge. For instance; the salaries and allowances been paid to the legislators have been argued by writers and researchers to be the highest in the world and nobody including the legislators have denied that.

“How do you contain that in a nation where we have 80-85 percent of its citizens to be poor. That is a shame.

“The system is corrupt, virtually all sectors of the nation are corrupted so for progress and development there is need for total restructuring.

” We need real change in this country. We must change the way we do things to move forward”.

“And that is why I want to go to the Senate, so as to make changes with the help of other colleagues and even the ordinary Nigeria.”

Majekodunmi however, said that the political weight of the incumbent Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has drastically reduced and as a result he will suffer political defeat come 2019 general elections.

He disclosed that the love the governor enjoys from the people has faded out as a result of his concentration of developmental projects in Abeokuta, the state capital at the detriment of other places.

He emphasised that it would be more easier for him to defeat governor Amosun if he contested against him in the senatorial district than against any other aspirant.

His words, “The situation with Amosun is not like before. people are leaving his party just like they are leaving PDP too Infact it will be worst in the next few weeks.

“There is a major and continuous decline in everything about him, though he built roads and bridges but all that was centralised in Ogun central alone.

” Yes, there were rumours that he wanted to contest the Ogun central senatorial seat in fact, some said he won’t, he will give the ticket to his SSG, but if he contest against me I will defeat him hands down”.