We are consolidating peace in Delta state -Okowa

DELTA State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has ascribed the peace being enjoyed in the state to the cooperation between security agencies.

While describing Delta State as peaceful and investor’s haven, Governor Okowa stated that the peace would be consolidated as the people continue to reap the benefits of democracy.

The governor spoke on Friday when the Flag Officer Commanding, Nigeria Naval Logistic Command, Oghara, Ethiope West local government area of Delta State, Rear Admiral Uchenna Onyia paid him a courtesy visit at Asaba.

According to the governor, “we are very much aware of the roles you (Nigerian Navy) are playing in securing our waterways, we appreciate you.”

“Relatively, Delta State is peaceful, a lot of investors are coming and we will continue to consolidate and build on the existing peace, through our different programmes, more persons are getting employed and with such employment, threats to security will continue to reduce in our state,” Governor Okowa said.

While assuring the Navy of his administration’s commitment to pay compensations on government acquired land where such was needed, Governor Okowa congratulated the Flag Officer Commanding on his posting to Delta State, saying, “we have no doubt that you will find Delta State interesting to work in.”

Earlier, Rear Admiral Onyia told the governor that he was recently posted to Delta State and was in Asaba to introduce himself to the governor.

He commended Governor Okowa for his administration’s assistance to security agencies which has facilitated their work.