Watford boss fines stars £100 a minute for being late

Watford may have left it on the late side to defeat Tottenham Hotspur last time out but Troy Deeney has revealed one secret to their stunning start to the season is simply being on time.

The Hornets have won all five of their opening games of the season in all competitions, and it comes following manager Javi Gracia’s new policy of policing the fine system.

Deeney admitted that the steepness of the fines has led to morning commutes on the motorway being even more stressful than usual.

‘We do the rules and the fines are done by the players as well. This year the gaffer took charge of how much the fines were, Deeney told BBC 5Live’s podcast.

‘Some of the fines were very steep, some just quick ones that people didn’t think were that bad.

‘He’s made it so all the fines are very steep this year and no one is really messing about to be fair so I think everyone likes their money too much. ‘The worst one is £100 a minute for being late. You could be on the M25 and you’re sitting there for 35 minutes and its clocking up very quickly.’

Deeney grabbed the equaliser in the win over Spurs and it contributed to his positive start to the season where he has netted twice in four matches.