Warri NPA pensioners send SOS to Buhari over 19 yrs arrears

By Jimitota Onoyume

PENSIONERS of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, have enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to pay them their pension arrears increment/harmonisation for the last 19 years.

In an SOS yesterday in Warri, Delta State, on the platform of NPA Pensioners Welfare Association, Delta Ports, Warri, Mr. John Deine said pensioners in Warri, Owerri, Port Harcourt and Lagos State are going through hell, pleading with the Federal Government to urgently intervene for them to be paid.

He said they were aware that N34 billion had been earmarked in this year’s budget for pensioners, pleading that the quick intervention of the Federal Government and National Assembly will make NPA management release the fund.

Deine said: “We are, by this medium, pleading with the President, the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission and all other relevant arms of government to prevail on NPA management to have mercy on us and pay NPA pensioners their entitlements.”