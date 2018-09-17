Warri NPA pensioners send SOS to Buhari over 19 years arrears

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI- PENSIONERS of Nigerian Ports Authority have enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to pay them their pension arrears increment/ harmonization for the last 19 years.

In a statement Monday in Warri, Delta state under the aegis of NPA Pensioners Welfare Association, Delta Ports, Warri, Mr John Deine said pensioners in Warri, Owerri , Port Harcourt and Lagos state were going through hell, pleading that the federal government should urgently intervene for them to be paid.

He said they were aware 34 billion naira had been earmarked in this year’s budget for the payment, pleading that the quick intervention of the federal government, National Assembly would make the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority release the fund.

Continuing, he said the fear of the pensioners was that any delay in the intervention of the federal government could make the NPA management ignore payment , adding that previous directive to the management of the NPA to pay the arrears had been ignored.

“We are by this medium pleading with the President of the federal government , the National salaries income and Wages Commission and all other relevant arms of government of Nigeria to prevail on NPA management to have a rethink and have mercy on our people and pay NPA Pensioners their pension entitlement

Our fear now is that if the federal government does not act fast the 34 billion naira in this years budget would still not be disbursed to pensioners”, he said.