Wall kills Kwara man in bed

Ilorin—A farmer, weekend, lost his life in Kwara State when his family house collapsed on him, while he was sleeping in his room, during a downpour.

The tragedy occurred in Omoni village, one of the communities of the Ilorin Emirate in Moro Local Government Area of the state.

The man was said to be a taxi cab driver in Ilorin metropolis until about 10 years ago, when he relocated to the community after reportedly selling his cab to engage in full-time farming.

Vanguard gathered that he was allocated a room in the family mud house after relocating to the village.

The victim, identified as Alhaji Garba, was said to be sleeping in the room when the wall of the room caved in.

Vanguard also gathered that the part of the wall that fell on him was exactly of his size, covering him from the head to toes. His remains were brought to the family compound in Ilorin for burial.

An eyewitness, who spoke with Vanguard, said: “I have never in my life witnessed a situation where a wall would fall inward; I only know that walls fall outward.

“Again, I cannot understand why the fallen wall was exactly the size of the man.”