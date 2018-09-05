Vote buying, a cancer to Nigeria democracy- Akila

Bauchi-The former Chairperson, Bogoro local government area of Bauchi state, Honourable Hassana Akila has raised alarm over the spate of vote buying in the recent elections conducted in the country,describing it as a cancer to Nigeria democracy capable of destroying the gains of civilian government.

Arkila who spoke during an interview with newsmen in Bauchi on Wednesday, said vote buying has been part of the country’s electoral politics for sometime which is fuelled by extreme poverty in the lives of the electorates.

She said that vote buying have been encouraged by the ability of politicans to undermine the polling process and thier determination to exploit the vulnerability of the people.

“The issue of vote buying is worrisome and poses a great threat to our democracy.If you are a keen observer of recent elections in the nation, you discover that people were selling their votes under pressure because of poverty”.

” In Bauchi state for instance during the conduct of the just concluded Senatorial Bye-Election, we witnessed it and saw how people were selling their votes for as low as N200. The voter is induced against his own wish and that is why we have wrong people in leadership positions” she said.

The former PDP women leader, Bauchi state chapter, said that the act of vote buying should be criminalised to prevent reoccurrence in the Bauchi governorship and 2019 general election and beyond.

She commended the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari for supporting women contesting electoral offices, urging women to shun intimidating, threats and discrimination while contesting elections.