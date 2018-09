Volkswagen announced Thursday that it would end production of its iconic “Beetle” cars in 2019 following a pair of final editions of the insect-inspired vehicles.

The move comes as Volkswagen emphasizes electric autos and larger family-oriented vehicles, said Hinrich Woebcken, chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America. But Woebcken opened the door to reviving the model at some point, saying “never say never.”