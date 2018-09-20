Virtual Hub launches first office space service in Nigeria

Virtual Hub Nigeria is launching Virtual Office space service, a new product targeting the growing demand for serviced office spaces, virtual office plans and conference/meeting room booking from the Multinationals, Expatriates, Startups, Business Owners, Business Coaches, Trainers and Freelancers market.

The Virtual Office space service helps entrepreneurs and business owners work from anywhere in the world and still maintain a professional image for their businesses.

According to the company, “They don’t have to worry about hiring staff as our virtual offices already provide you cleaning services, security, central receptionist, and intelligent front desk personnel.

“We make them save money by making sure they incur fewer expenses in running their business, they don’t have to pay for power supply, internet, security and so much more. The new product provides foreign and local entrepreneurs and business owners with a viable option than setting up, running and managing office spaces and overhead costs that comes with hiring and maintaining staff.

” Based in the heart of Lagos, Virtual Hub Nigeria is a serviced office space and virtual office provider in the Government Reservation Area on the mainland, helping the multinationals, expatriates, startups, big and medium scale businesses, coaches, trainers and freelancers market, including Canon Nigeria, Azuri Technologies, Ideate Technologies, Alexia Media to mention a few in eliminating the cost of setting up, running and maintaining an office space.

“Our office space comes with well-trained, experienced receptionists and office administrators that give their business a professional image. We also provide them with a prestigious central business district office address and dedicated customer contact lines.”

In his address, Oluwatoyin Edun, GMD of Virtual Hub Nigeria explained that “entrepreneurs, small and medium scale business owners struggle with setting up, running and maintaining an office space, especially in highly commercialized areas.”

Virtual Office space service has been built by professionals with years of experience in the hospitality and tourism industry and it is run, managed and backed by Fusion Group Nigeria, the foremost facilities management, hospitality and tourism group in Nigeria.. The value of the fast paced target market for the new product or service is estimated to be over $10 billion.

Virtual Hub Nigeria was launched in response to demand for customers wanting to rent office space, conference and meeting rooms and plans to launch new customer friendly office plans, improve customer experience, take on more staff and expand to more prestigious locations in the major cities of Nigeria over the next 12 months.