Villagers flee as flood takes over Delta communities

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH – RESIDENTS of Aika and Abala-Oshimili, coastal communities in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State are presently fleeing the communities following the flood that has submerged their houses.

Vanguard gathered that farmlands and farm produce have also been destroyed by the flood which started on Monday as the River Niger overflowed its banks.

An indigene of Aika community, Mr. David Olisa who spoke to Vanguard on the development, said: “The flood has rounded up the communities and people are moving the places to move their relatives out of the villages before the situation gets out of control.

“People are going through Asaba to chatter speed boats from Atani in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State to Aika and then take their relatives back to Atani before going back to Asaba.

“The water current is very high and with the way it’s is going, things will get worse in the next few days.”

Reacting to the development, another indigene, Mr. Daniel Ogiriki expressed fears that more communities in the council area are likely to be affected in a matter of days.

While calling on the state government to come to the aid of the victims, he stressed the need for other communities along the Niger to be alerted with no further delay.