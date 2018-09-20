Video: PDP paid salaries even where Boko Haram held sway – Saraki

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has said urged the electorate in Osun state to vote out the All Progressives Congress, APC, government, saying the party has failed to pay salaries for the past three years.

Saraki, however, added that while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was in power, that it paid salaries even when the Boko Haram terrorist group held sway in some parts of the country.

Saraki made the statement on Wednesday in Osogbo, while canvassing support for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke for coming Saturday’s governorship election in Osun.

Saraki, who is the National Chairman of the Campaign Council for Osun election, urged residents of the state to vote for PDP during the poll.

He said it was painful that APC-led administartion in the state could not pay workers’ salaries for three years. Saraki said he was optimistic that Adeleke would win the election and put an end to the suffering of the people in the state.

“This election is about the people of Osun and they must send the message that government that cannot pay workers’ salaries should be sent packing, ” he said.