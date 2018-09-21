Victoria Crest Homes celebrate Oba Akinloye’s 25th coronation anniversary with football competition

Victoria Crest Homes Limited, a retail real estate company providing affordable luxury housing solutions to Nigerians has thrown weight behind the 2018 Oba’s Cup to celebrate the 25th Coronation Anniversary of His Royal Majesty, Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye, JP, OON, SATERU ӏӏ, OJOMU OF AJIRANLAND.

The company announced the sponsorship of the event during a press conference held at Marco Polo Hotel, Chevron Drive, Lagos on Wednesday. The Oba’s Cup is a football tournament which draws players from the different villages in Eti-Osa Local Government Area and its environs to come together to compete in a friendly manner to celebrate the Oba’s 25th anniversary.

Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, Chief Executive Officer, Victoria Crest Homes Limited, the sponsors, stated that as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, it has thrown its weight behind the football tournament to encourage the spirit of sportsmanship among the youths in the area. “We are playing to celebrate our Royal Father by competing as brothers in the tournament through our display of sportsmanship,” he said.

He further urged the players to compete peacefully to ensure the gospel of unity and love that football preaches is sustained during the competition, and assured the audience that subsequent editions of the competition would be better if the show of sportsmanship during the competition is really achieved.

The Oba also extended his show of sportsmanship by advising all teams to compete in harmony and love. “Football preaches oneness, peace, togetherness, unity and love and this tournament would help instill these virtues in our youths,” he said.

The Football Tournament kicks off September 22nd, 2018 at the newly built Ajiran Stadium. 32 games would be played by 16 teams in one month and each team has been given a participation fee of ₦50 Thousand and their respective football jerseys. At the finals of the competition, the Winner goes home with ₦500 Thousand; second position goes with ₦300 Thousand while third winner, ₦200 Thousand. Highest goal scorer bags ₦100 Thousand and the best Goal Keeper gets ₦100 Thousand.

It promises to be a month of celebration through the display of sportsmanship characterized by fun and excitement.