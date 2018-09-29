Venue of PDP’s national convention : No victor, no vanguished, says Fayose

Gov. Ayo Fayose has said the conflict over venue for PDP’s forthcoming national convention was resolved amicably and that there was no victor and no vanquished.

In a statement, the Ekiti state governor said it was mischievous of anyone to say Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers state won the argument.

” Nobody won. Neither Wike nor PDP was in contest. It is therefore uncharitable to say that Wike won”, he added.

Saying that fifth columnists and enemies of PDP bent on knocking heads were at work, Fayose said the media was appropriately briefed after PDP leaders’ meeting and that at no time was anyone declared a winner or loser.

“No one should create unnecessary distractions or conflicts in our party”, he warned, adding that party leaders should be commended for amicably resolving all issues concerning the national convention venue.

Throwing some light on how Port-Harcourt eventually emerged the party’s choice, Fayose disclosed that the intention of PDP leaders “is to hold our convention in a PDP-controlled state”

“I therefore commend the PDP, Gov. Wike and other stakeholders for their ability to amicably resolve the issue.

“Anyone can be aggrieved and voice his grievances. That is normal. Wike might have been aggrieved and he voiced out his grievances. That should not be mischieviously interpreted as Wike claiming ownership of the party.

“This type of reporting twists facts, misrepresents intentions and causes disaffection amongst party members and the society at large.

“Reports that cause problems in political parties, more so in opposition parties being assailed on many fronts by Federal might, can only inflict incalculable harm on our nascent democracy”

Fayose then appealed that the media should avoid the temptation to fan the embers of disunity and discord in PDP.

“In respect of the PDP convention venue, the media was briefed that party machinery was applied to resolve the issue to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.

” This is commendable and should be so commended rather than being misrepresented”, he said.

“In arriving amicably at the choice of venue for our party’s forthcoming national convention, we were all joint winners. The losers were those who wished us to stumble over the issue “, he added.