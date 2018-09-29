Vehicle of late Major General Idris Alkali found in Jos pond

The Joint Task Force constituted by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has found the Toyota Corrolla Car belonging to Major General Idris Alkali, former Chief of Administration, Army headquarters at a Jos Pond.

Joint Task Force constituted by COAS Lt Gen TY Buratai comprising officers & soldiers from 3 Div Quick Response Team, Op Safe Haven, @PoliceNG #VIO @Fedfireng, as well as Local Divers have found the vehicle belonging to Maj Gen Alkali RTD at a pond in Lafendeg Du Plateau State.

