Vanguard Conferences: The Economic Forum Series on Financial Technology

The Vanguard Econonic Forum Series on Financial Technology taking place at the Civic Center will examine the need for a comprehensive alignment of policy and regulatory direction amongst regulators (SEC, CBN, CIBN, NCC and NITDA) for monitoring and evaluations.

It will also discuss the role of private sector foreign direct investments and its impact for growth of the industry and contribution to GDP.

Other objectives of the conference include:

*Define and debate the role FInTech in Nigeria’s emerging Digital Economy;

*Assess the role and long term need for adequate skill and manpower development for the growth of the industry;

*Discuss ways of improving infrastructure and phone connectivity in rural areas;

*Make recommendations on how a robust policy framework can contribute to sustainable development.

Speakers include; Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC); Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); and Mr Segun Akerele, Board Chairman, Enhancing Financial Innovations and Access (EFinA).