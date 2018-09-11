Utomi, Erue differ over Delta APC resolution on primaries

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Delta State in the forthcoming general election, Prof. Pat Utomi, has invited the national leadership of the party to intervene and conduct direct primaries for the selection of candidates, saying the Prophet Jones Erue leadership was bent on a hidden agenda.

His assertion was immediately dismissed by Erue, the chairman of the state chapter of the party, who described the accusation as false, affirming that he had given equal footing to all aspirants in the party.

Utomi’s assertion followed last weekend’s disputed stakeholders’ meeting at the end of which the party leadership announced a unanimous resolution to conduct indirect primaries for the selection of candidates. Utomi who was present at the meeting, however, disputed the claim that it was a pre-arranged agenda and he spoke against it.

Noting that the meeting itself was not properly arranged to receive inputs from all stakeholders, Utomi in a statement by his campaign spokesman, Engr. Leonard Obibi, said: “Prof. Utomi urges the national leadership of the party under the chairmanship of Adams Oshiomhole to intervene urgently by ensuring direct primaries in Delta State.”