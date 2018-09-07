Use your powers to solve challenges facing humanity, Ooni tasks adherents of traditional religion

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—THE Arole Oodua and the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has called on adherents of Traditional African Religion in the country particularly, in Yoruba land to harness their traditional powers to deal with many challenges facing Nigerians, and by so doing, contribute to their well-being.

The monarch said this at his Ile Oodua Palace, Ife while playing host to the Board of Trustees meeting of Ancient Religious Societies of African Descendants International Council, ARSADIC.

He noted that many of the contemporary economic and health challenges facing Nigeria and other countries of the world can be effectively dealt with, relying on traditional powers.

The royal father, who is the grand patron of the association, however, decried misuse of powers by the adherents, and declared that activities of those involved in such acts is at variance with efforts to make more people accept traditional religion.

He reminded the adherents that their sound knowledge of God and nature should not be wasted, but must be harnessed and properly channeled to solve the myriad of challenges facing the contemporary world and especially Nigerians.

As part of plans to re-position the association to enable it attract more people, the royal father said a sum of N200 million should be raised and promised to donate N1million in the first instance.

Oba Ogunwusi said: “I don’t believe in the misuse of powers. We have these powers because of our sound knowledge of nature and God. Our deities are servants of God. Let us stop the wrong use of power.

“The activities of many adherents of Traditional African Religion are not helping us to endear the religion to many people that are interested in joining us. We know God and nature very well. God would not have given us this knowledge if there woul be no need for positive use for the powers.

“Let’s solve problems and earn good money for ourselves and for this country. To repackage this association, I want us to raise a sum of N200 million. Collectively, we will look for the money.

“I will give the association a sum of N1million and we will plan towards raising more money to help our association. I want you to be united and work towards a better Yorubaland and Nigeria at large.”

Briefing the monarch about activities of the association, ACERDIC President, Chief Ifagbenusola Atanda, said since its inauguration on 7th October, 2016, the association has registered 44 organisations within Nigeria and in the diaspora.

The renowned Ifa Priest said more attention is being paid to the reorientation of members in line with the charge by Ooni on best practices by the members.

ACERDIC, an umbrella body for all adherents of traditional religion was formed in the year 1775 with headquarters in Ile Ife, Osun State.