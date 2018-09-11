Use us for peace in troubled areas —Rivers monarchs

By Davies Iheamnachor

AHOADA- MONARCHS in border communities of Rivers and Bayelsa states have asked the Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State, Hon. Hope Ikiriko, to engage them to re-establish total peace in the affected areas.

We’ll sustain existing peace —HRM Ugbuo

Speaking at the inauguration of a 26-man Peace and Security Committee by the council boss to tackle cult-related killings, kidnapping and other crimes, the Okilom-Ibe III of Engenni Kingdom, HRM King Moore Ugbuo, who represented the traditional rulers in the local government, stated that peace was attainable.

“As the chairman had earlier said, security is very important and we will do everything within our reach to support the chairman with a view to ensuring that the relative peace enjoyed in Ahoada West is sustained. Without security, most of the people will not be able to stay in their various communities.

“We are in charge of all the communities as it were, and traditional rulers are the chief security officers in their domains, and so it is their duty to inform the office of the chairman of the various happenings within the various communities,” he asserted.

We must be proactive —Ikiriko, Ahoada East boss

Ikiriko, who spoke after inaugurating the committee, comprising himself, vice-chairman, secretary of the council, representatives of security agencies, traditional rulers, religious organisations, women organisations and representatives of the 12 wards in the area, said:

“The committee is in accordance with the law that we should achieve peace. Also, the only way to be able to be on top of any security issue in an environment is to be proactive.

“You do not wait until security degenerates before taking any action. The reason is to be proactive. Since my tenure, security challenge has reduced drastically,” he added.