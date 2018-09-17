Use the social media intellectually, carefully NYSC boss cautions Corps members

Dutse – Alhaji Ibrahim Muhamad, state Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Jigawa, on Monday, warned corps members to avoid careless usage of the social media, as it could endanger their service.



Muhammad gave the warning during the combined passing out Parade (POP) of Batch B stream two, of NYSC members for Jigawa and Yobe state, at the Gen.Yakubu Gowon Camp, Dutse.

“I urge you to intellectually and carefully use the social media, as careless usage of it will endanger your service year.

“As you are prepared to start your service year, let it be known that the issue of discipline shall not be compromised in any way.

“It is exceptionally important that you adhere strictly to the NYSC rules and regulations which have been codified in the NYSC laws presented to you.

“My dear corps members, I am happy to inform you that the people of Jigawa state are hospitable, peace- loving and always ready to show love and tolerance to all sundry.

“These good people are genuinely excited and willing to receive you in their midst.

“To corps members posted to Yobe, I want to assure you that despite the security challenges, government is working assiduously to secure lives and property of citizens, especially corps members.

“I wish the 1135 corps members deployed to Jigawa and the 776 corps members deployed to Yobe state a successful service after this orientation. God bless all of you.” he said.

In his address at the occasion, the Jigawa Governor Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru represented by the Secretary to the State Government, AlhajI Adamu Fanini, congratulated the corps members for their successful orientation.

The governor urged the corps members to: “interact with their host communities, appreciate their culture, learn their language and avoid indulgence in any vices”.

Badaru urged the corps members to demonstrate the ideals on which the orientation was predicated and designed, to make them leaders of tomorrow.

Mrs Grace Adzer, NYSC Coordinator for Yobe assured the corps members deployed to her state that their lives and property would be secured despite the security challenges in the area. (NAN)