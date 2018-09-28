US raises alarm over Nigeria’s population explosion

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—The United States government has warned that unless Nigeria takes remedial measures, the impending population explosion, expected to be 400 million by 2050, “will create more problems than opportunities for the country in future.”



The United States Deputy Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Mr. David Young, raised the alarm in Kaduna at a forum with members of Sir Kashim Ibrahim Fellows.

According to him, Nigeria’s projected 400 million population by 2050, may come without commensurate amenities to sustain it and, therefore, will become a challenge rather than an opportunity.

…suggests solutions

He advised government to focus attention on human capital development, health, education and curbing corruption to the barest minimum.

According to him, “by 2050, Nigeria will have over 400 million people. I think it is very important to face these challenges— investing in the people, the leaders of the future is really important.

“I think all Nigerians recognise that addressing the issue of corruption is very important to be able to free up the funds to invest in education and health for the future leaders of this country.”

el-Rufai reacts

In his remarks, Governor Nasir el-Rufai said his administration is already mindful of the rising population and has started introducing sustainable development programmes and policies geared towards developing human capital and infrastructure.