Urhobo leaders celebrate late Michael Ibru

By Emma Amaize

AGBARO–OTOR-URHOBO leaders in Delta State have extolled the late Olorogun Michael Ibru, who impacted the lives of many Urhobo sons and daughters, describing him as a national hero and doyen of Africa.

They spoke at 2nd Annual Memorial Lecture organised in honour of late Dr. Michael Ibru at Agbarha-Otor Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of Urhobo Traditional Rulers in Delta State, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM Richard Ogbon, Oghoro I, said the late Michael Ibru transformed Agbarha-Otor into little London and did well in all ramifications of life.

The oldest Urhobo monarch also praised the co-founder of Michael and Cecelia Ibru University, MICU, Dr. Cecelia Ibru, for her contributions to development of education in Agbara Otor Kingdom and Urhobo in general.

President-General of Agbara Improvement Union, AIU, Prof. S.W.E. Ibodje, said: “Great empires rise and fall, great kingdoms emerge and at the same time disappear so do most great men, they live and die, but great ideas do not die, but they are immortal, they live on and l think Olorogun Michael Ibru is a great idea and he will live on.”

Speaking, Chairman, Governing Council, Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Chief A.K Osawota and Executive Assistant to Governor Okowa on Special Duty, Chief David Omoru, described late Ibru as a pillar of excellence.

Addressing newsmen, another scion of Ibru dynasty, Chief Goodie Ibru, said Olorogun Michael Ibru was an instrument of knowledge and a great entrepreneur who touched lives of many people in the country.