Update: Finance Minister Adeosun resigns — Sources

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has resigned as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Although the presidency was unable to confirm the resignation, sources, however , confirmed her resignation to Newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

She was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2015.

Before her appointment, Adeosun worked as Accounting Assistant at the British Telecom Company , London from 1989 to 1990 and Senior Audit Officer at Goodman Jones, London from 1996 to 2000.

Adeosun, whose resignation was connected to an alleged NYSC certificate scandal, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of East London and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Financial Management from the University of London.

Adeosun was also a Commissioner for Finance in Ogun between 2011 and 2015.