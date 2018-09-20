Universal health will address medical tourism — Lilly-Tariah

By Gabriel Olawale

The President of National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, Professor Opubo da Lilly-Tariah has expressed optimistic that with a proper and well implement Universal Health Coverage, Nigerians will be discourage from traveling out of the country to seek medical health.

Lilly-Tariah who spoke ahead of the College 36th Convocation slated for 20th September, said that the coverage of National Health Insurance Scheme still remain low.

He regretted that due to lack of job security, poor facilities for practice, general insecurity and poor pay, most experienced hands and brightest minds are being drain away thus losing both the present and future of this country.

He blamed government for inability to create enabling environment for the practice of medicine that will be conducive, “an expanded national insurance scheme is one way of making healthcare more robust. It will give hope to practice of medicine and retain our best.

The College President urged Federal Government to reconstitute Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN which is saddled with regulation of medical practice in the country.

“Following dissolution of all boards and councils in 2015, most of the other boards and councils have been reconstituted of which MDCN is not one of them. Non-reconstitution of the board is leaving a big void in the areas of regulations of medical education and practice. Disciplinary issues in medical practice are unattended to.