Unemployment will persist if … FUTO VC

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owere

Nigeria’s quest to wriggle out of it’s current job creation and unemployment challenges may remain a mirage, if it fails to religiously pursue entrepreneurial studies at the tertiary level.

The Vice Chancellor, VC, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, Professor Francis C. Eze, said this yesterday in Owerri, while flagging off the Third Annual Conference of the institution’s Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies.

“The ability of any country to successfully meet the challenges of job creation and unemployment, depends on dynamic entrepreneurial development,” Professor Eze said.

According to the VC, there is a positive correlation between entrepreneurship, economic growth, economic development and sustainable development.

“Entrepreneurial training should therefore, be the way to go. If we put our art right in this, our teeming unemployed graduates and non-graduates alike,will surely find their hands on tools, think out of the box and face the challenges of our time, by creating self sustaining jobs and livelihoods,” the VC reasoned.