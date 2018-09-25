Unemployed graduates protest CBN’s failure to disburse loans

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—OVER 1,500 unemployed placard- carrying graduates yesterday protested along major towns in Nsukka, Enugu State over alleged inability of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the Sterling Bank to disburse various loans they applied for and used their certificates as collaterals.

The protest was led by the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial zone, Senator Chuka Utazi, who said he talked the applicants into applying for the loan as well as depositing their certificates as collaterals. This was even as some of the applicants led by one Mr Harrison Ogara, vowed to institute a N10 billon legal action against the CBN and Sterling Bank over the matter.

Addressing the applicants at Adada Hall in Nsukka, shortly after the peaceful demonstration, Asadu said that following “the large number of unemployed graduates seeking letters of recommendations to enable them get jobs in government agencies and ministries, I approached the CBN, where I was directed to the CBN’s South East Entetpreneurship Development Centre, SEEDC, based in Umuahia, Abia State.

“ I was linked up with Dr. Osita Aniemeka, the director of SERDC. This was over two years ago. The applicants were made to pay all sorts of fees ranging to thousands of Naira after undergoing trainings, before they were asked to deposit the original copies of their certificates for loans to be disbursed to them but this is where it stopped. I have written several protest letters to SEEDC, CBN and the Sterling Bank, without any meaningful results,” he said.

One of the applicants who gave his name as Mr Damian Ojobo (Democracy) said that they paid over N75,000 each (about N112. 5 million) to enable them secure the loan without success.

“We paid N5000 into the CBN accout as registration fee each; N10,000 to open accounts in Sterling Bank, N20,000 for Business plans; anothet N20,000 for business names from the CAC; N5,000 for correction of errors in the business plans each, just as N5,000 was paid after the internship sponsored by Senator Utazi,” Ojobo added.

According to Ojobo, none of the applicants had been able to retrieve their original certificates and the post-dated cheques for N3 million each signed by civil servants on grade level 14 and above from Sterling Bank or got the loan since 2016.