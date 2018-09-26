UN General Assembly: Edo’s Investment opportunities inspire investors at Obaseki’s meeting with global business leaders

The growing profile of Edo State in the global business community caught the fancy of global business leaders during their meeting with Governor Godwin Obaseki on the side-lines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly holding in New York, the United States of America.

Edo State’s unique selling point at the Nigeria Investment Roundtable in New York, as articulated by the governor, is the emerging barrier-free investment climate occasioned by massive reforms across all sectors which have earned the state higher rating on the ease of doing business index.

At the meeting were Nigeria’s Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma; Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Okechukwu Enelamah.

Others were Chairman and Chief Executive of Motorola Solutions, Mr Greg Brown; Mr Frank Mosier, Chairman of Rendeavour; Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission and Mr Peter Tichansky, President and Chief Executive of Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organisation that encourages dialogue between business and political leaders in different countries.

Other sessions had in attendance, Ms. Temitope Iluyemi, Director Global Government Relations, Africa, P & G; Mr. Ekene Isichei, Managing Director, ACIOE LLC; Ms. Cheryle Jackson President, AAR Africa; Mr. Marcus Jadotte, Vice President, Public Affairs AAR Corporation; Ms. Brittany Masalosalo, Head of International Affairs and Public Policy, 3M; Mr. Gorgui Ndoye, Sales Development Director, APR Energy; Ms. Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office and Fahad Obaid Al-Taffaq of the United Arab Emirate amongst others.