ULC begs Ajaero to suspend Imo guber ambition

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, has pleaded with its President, Joe Ajaero, to suspend his plan to contest the Imo State gubernatorial election in 2019.

According to the labour centre, this is for the sake of the survival of the ULC until such a time that it becomes more matured and stable.

The ULC leaders on the aegis of the Central Working Committee, CWC, of ULC, contended that given the prevailing political climate in Nigeria, the need for a vibrant trade union movement to engage its dynamics as 2019 approaches has become imperative, saying “Your presence and contributions are central in creating such a platform for the interest of Nigerian workers, masses and the entire labour movement.”

A letter written by Didi Adodo, dated August 20, 2018, to Ajaero, read in part: “We want to formally inform you that following the deliberations and subsequent resolutions of the CWC – in – session held on the 28th Day of July, 2018 in Lagos; Congress decided amongst other things that: “Given the pivotal roles which you have played and have continued to play in the life of the ULC, that your continued presence is critical for its survival at this time.

“In view of your declared patriotic and progressive intention to run for the office of the Imo State governor in next year’s election, your attention and focus will be greatly divided, thus negatively impacting on the fortunes of the congress.”