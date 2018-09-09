Ugwuanyi set to solve issues around Enugu Airport expansion

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu—Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State will constitute a stakeholders’ committee to look into and resolve all issues around the expansion of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The committee members, according to the governor, will be drawn from Federal Ministry of Aviation, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, which will be joined by those from the state Ministries of Land, Commerce & Industry, and the ENPOWER Free Trade Zone Management.

The governor explained that the stakeholders would have to unravel what appeared to be a disagreement among federal agencies operating in Enugu State regarding ownership of vast hectares of land the state government has so far approved around the airport for their use.

He said: “If at the end of the meeting, it is established that any of the parties still needed more land, especially for the airport project, Enugu State government will promptly attend to this need.

“The Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu is a project of great need for the people of the South-East and every effort required to be made in order to get it functioning at optimum capacity and efficiency will be supported by Enugu State government.

“At this moment, it is important to emphasize that Enugu State has donated vast tracts of land for the airport expansion project and is also working to relocate further identified encumbrances such as a local market, in order to encourage the federal authorities to speedily complete the airport expansion project,” Gov. Ugwuanyi said.