Ugwuanyi charges EAs on policy sensitisation, peace

By Chinedu Adonu

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has charged his Executive Assistants, EAs, in all the electoral wards of the state to assume responsibilities and work assiduously towards sensitizing and enlightening the rural dwellers on the numerous programmes, policies and vision of his administration.

The governor also asked them to be an instrument of peace and reconciliation in their respective wards to ensure continuous delivery of democracy dividends to the people of the state.

Ugwuanyi, who spoke during an interactive meeting with the elated EAs, emphasised the importance his government places on them as his representatives at the grassroots, stressing that the position is sensitive and vital to the success of its rural development agenda.

Describing the EAs as “political generals and commanders” in the rural areas, Ugwuanyi told the appointees to intensify efforts towards their responsibilities.