Breaking News
Translate

UEFA orders ‘further investigation’ of PSG over financial fairplay

On 7:56 pmIn News, Sports by adekunleComments

UEFA said Monday it had ordered accusations that Paris Saint-Germain has broken its financial fair play rules to be referred to its financial unit “for further investigation”.

(FILES) In this file photograph taken on January 30, 2018, Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) reacts as the referee gives him a red card during the French League Cup football semi-final match between Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes.
19-year-old Kylian Mbappé will have to serve a three match suspension, the Disciplinary Committee of the Professional Football League (LFP) announced on September 5, 2018, after his red card in Nimes. / AFP PHOTO

European football’s governing body initially opened an investigation into the Qatari-owned club’s spending in September 2017 under pressure from some of Europe’s biggest clubs after the French club signed Brazilian midfielder Neymar for a world-record 222 million euros ($261 million).

Within weeks the club had also agreed a deal to sign teenage striker Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for 180 million euros.

Ranieri coy on Roma link

In June, UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) closed its investigation only to re-open it just a month later.

UEFA said on Monday the case had now been referred “back to the CFCB Investigatory Chamber for further investigation”.

CAF Cup: Ikpeazu hails Enyimba for trouncing Rayon


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.