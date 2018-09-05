UEFA Nations League Debut on Dstv, GOtv

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced its acquired rights to the brand-new UEFA Nations League and a host of international friendlies.

Starting from Wednesday 5 September to Tuesday 11 September, DStv and GOtv customers will have access to 25 matches from the best European national teams who played at the recent World Cup.

The tournament will be broadcast live on various SuperSport platforms which include TV, online and via the DStv Now app.

Thursday’s opening fixtures features two block-buster matchups; World champions France against a German side eager to make amends for their World Cup disappointment and World cup runners-up Croatia, led by the recently crowned UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, Luka Modric, facing off against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Other crackers on match day one of the Nations Cup include England against Spain on Saturday and Portugal against Italy on Tuesday.

General Manager, Marketing and Sales, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said: “we are very excited to bring this new tournament to our loyal customers.

Football fans need not be worried as international football breaks will remain packed with football on SuperSport. Only the World of Champions on DStv and GOtv provides you with a front row view of all the football that really matters.”